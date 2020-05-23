Farm-grown meat at Farmers Market

Union County Farmers Market is on today, rain or shine. It’s 10-1 at Wilson Park (behind Union County High School. Expected vendors:

Guzzle Hollow Gardens: honey and maple syrup

Jones Farm and Livestock: beef and pork

Little Valley Nursery: both vegetable and flower plants

Mia’s Market: produce (greens, green onions, broccoli….)

Ropes and Wings Ranch: beef, lamb and pork

Seven Springs Farm: beef and pork, produce, Sunrise Dairy products, grape juice, jellies, and more!

Sweet Treats by Emily: cookies and cupcakes

Thompson Farms: produce (greens, tomatoes and more!)

Union County High School Greenhouse: tomato and pepper plants, some herbs and flowers

Special note from Thompson Farm: the strawberries have not been ripening well due to rain and lack of sunshine. They are looking forward to some sunshine next week to help them ripen. And we may see strawberries from Thompson at the May 30 Farmers Market.

Notes

Pick Tennessee: Consumers can connect to local farms and food businesses with the Pick Tennessee Products mobile app, which provides a listing based on real-time location. Find the app on Google Play or the App Store by searching Pick Tennessee. If you are already using the app, be sure to update to the most recent version to have access to all listings in the directory.

Nine Lakes Wine Festival: Has been postponed until Sept. 11-12. Info here.