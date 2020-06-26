Erin Russell, Sara Baldwin get top awards

Two Food City managers won Progressive Grocer’s Top Women in Grocery awards this year, and I want to add my congratulations to both.

Erin Russell is store manager for Food City’s Vonore (TN) location. As a leader, she helps her associates develop their abilities and reach their full potential. She is also active in her community.

Sara Baldwin is finance senior manager for Food City’s corporate support center in Abingdon, Virginia, where she leads the corporate finance and treasury teams. She recently led the development, implementation and training of a new accounting forecasting system. She recently completed the requirements to be designated as a Food Marketing Institute food retail leader.

“Erin and Sara are two of our company’s bright, young rising stars,” said Steve Smith, Food City president/CEO. “They are dedicated to our customers, our company and the communities we serve, and we are very fortunate that they are a part of our Food City team.”

Progressive Grocer received over 800 nominations from women grocers in all sectors of the industry across the nation. This year’s winners were showcased in its June issue and will be recognized in November at the annual awards gala in Orlando, Florida.

Ad specials include fresh fruit, deli specials, brand-name BOGO items and every picnic’s favorite drink: Food City_6.26 Knox ROP

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.