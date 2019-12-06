Enjoy the beginning of winter in the woods

The UT Arboretum Society’s monthly Third Saturday Hike will be held Dec. 21 at the UT Arboretum. December is a beautiful and peaceful time to observe the beauty of the forest before the hustle and bustle of the holidays begin.

Meet at the UT Arboretum Visitors Center, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge, at 9 a.m. Please wear clothes appropriate to the weather and boots or good shoes for outdoor walking. Hikes will be varied in intensity level, and the route may be changed due to weather conditions or leader’s choice. These hikes are designed to be suitable for all, but the difficulty level of the hike is dependent on individual fitness. Be sure to bring a water bottle to stay hydrated as you hike. This hike will be led by a volunteer familiar with the UT Arboretum and the trail system.

The hike is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society. No registration is required. No pets, please. To learn more about this hike or the UT Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org. For more information on the program, call 865-483-7277.

Celebrating 54 years in 2019, this program is one of many lectures and activities that will be offered this year by the UT Arboretum Society. The program is cosponsored by the UT Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014, is one of 10 outdoor laboratories located throughout the state as part of the UT AgResearch system, a division of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT Herbert College of Agriculture, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.

