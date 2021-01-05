Dr. Bob Collier: Birder, author, rockhound and surgeon

Dr. Bob Collier of Powell passed away Dec. 31, 2020, at the age of 81. Dr. Collier was smart and kind, with an appreciation of history and a visionary’s eye toward the future. A noted surgeon, he performed Knoxville’s first laparoscopic gall bladder surgery. Bob and wife Louise were named Powell’s Man and Woman of the Year in 2017 for their contributions to the community.

Several friends are gathering comments about Dr. Collier for a future story. Meanwhile, here is a link to his obituary.

The family will be gathering for a private graveside service. A celebration of life will be held when the family feels it is safe to be conducted.