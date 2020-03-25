Don’t let knee pain slow you down

Cosby resident Edye Flora had pain in her knees that increased with time. She had one knee replaced in 2019 and followed with the other in 2020. Flora is thankful to Parkwest Medical Center orthopedic surgeon Herman Botero, DO, who sees many patients with a similar story.

Instead of living their lives based on what their knees will let them do, patients like Edye Flora are able to get back on their feet and take command of their activities.

If your knees are slowing you down, get details: Covenant Health News KTT March 25 2020 0813-2993

Our Town Health story provided by the Public Relations Department of Covenant Health.