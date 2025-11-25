As technology evolves, we expect scammers to try to contact us by text, email, or social media, but “snail mail”? Yes, those scams are still common.

For instance, you may receive a check in the mail for $5 or $10, with instructions that sound simple: deposit it, and you’ll learn about a life insurance program that could pay up to $50,000.

Here’s another recent example. Targets of this scam receive a check under names like “Senior Check Benefits,” with promises of coverage for related expenses.

While these checks may appear harmless, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and state consumer protection agencies are warning consumers not to cash them. By depositing the check, you’re agreeing to share personal information and open the door for aggressive sales tactics — or worse, identity theft. Some victims report agents showing up at their homes after cashing the check. Others say they were harassed after refusing to buy insurance.

If you deposit such a check and it clears, you may think it’s genuine, but bank employees can make mistakes, and it may take weeks to discover the check is fake after it’s processed. By then, scammers may have access to your account or other personal information.

Hallmarks of a potential check scam

Unexpected c hecks: If you didn’t request it, question it.

If you didn’t request it, question it. No c ontact i nfo: A P.O. box instead of a real address or phone number is a warning sign.

A P.O. box instead of a real address or phone number is a warning sign. Pressure to a ct: Instructions that require you to provide personal details (like a phone number) before depositing.

Instructions that require you to provide personal details (like a phone number) before depositing. Promises too good to be true: “Up to $50,000 in benefits” with no clear terms? That’s a scammer’s script.

What if you receive a fraudulent check

Don’t d eposit it; instead, throw it away or shred it.

instead, throw it away or shred it. Protect y our i nformation : Never share personal details with unknown senders.

Never share personal details with unknown senders. Report i t. File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the BBB, and your state’s consumer protection agency.

File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the BBB, and your state’s consumer protection agency. Educate others. Share this alert with friends and family — especially seniors, who are often targeted.

Olivia Johnson is marketing strategist for Southeast Bank.

