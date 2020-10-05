Don Dare to speak to North Knox business club

Don Dare, journalist with WATE-TV, will speak to the North Knoxville BPA at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Emerald Youth Foundation’s 1718 Central Street location. On-site participation will be limited to the first 30 to register, but the meeting also will be on Zoom. Register here.

Active Knox is hosting two virtual sessions (via Zoom) at noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, focused on “Design Matters: Increasing Physical Activity and Understanding Equity in Parks.” Speakers arer UT researchers Dr. Gene Fitzhugh and Dr. Cristina Barroso discussing their study of Knoxville’s parks and the impact of design on physical activity and health equity. There will be time for questions and answers after each presentation. Click here to register for either presentation.

School board candidates from District 6 will debate via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. The debate is sponsored by the League of Women Voters and others. Get a registration link by clicking here. The election is to replace Terry Hill, who resigned following her election to Knox County Commission in August. Candidates in the non-partisan race are Robin “Rob” Gray, Betsy Henderson and Hannah Lizbeth Kirby. District 6 includes Karns and Hardin Valley.