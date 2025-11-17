The Knoxville Bar Association just completed the 2025 Healthy Bar Challenge, naming winners galore. The goal was to focus on personal wellness in October – physical, mental and financial – while competing with friends/

First Horizon Bank was the event sponsor; with prizes donated by Bistro at the Bijou, Eddie’s Health Shoppe, River Sports Outfitters and Bliss & Tori Mason Shoes.

Alicia Teubert, with Woolf McClane, chaired the KBA Wellness Committee which tallied the results. If you want to know the rules, look here.

Top Ten Individuals:

Kimberly Riddett Wynne Caffey-Knight Hannah Lowe Kelly Street Jennifer Egelston Mitch Eisenberg Ford Little Sydney Ross Beth Ford and Daisey Lovin & Jordan Newport (tie)

Top Teams:

Ladies of Legal Aid Lawvolgals Habeas Corpses

Blotter: Bearden bar fight nets 16-year sentence

DA Charme Allen said prosecutors in the Criminal Court Unit obtained a

16-year sentence against a 51-year-old man who stabbed three victims at a bar in Bearden on New

Year’s Day 2024. At a sentencing hearing, Judge Emily Abbott imposed 16 years in prison consecutive to a separate case out of Blount County. Details here.

Prosecutors in the Child Abuse Unit obtained a 56-year sentence against a 52-year-old man who gave alcohol and drugs to a minor, 13, then sexually assaulted her. Judge Hector Sanchez was the sentencing judge. His wife had previously pled guilty to rape and received an 18-year-sentence. Details here.

In Memoriam

Tommy Baugh practiced law for 55 years

John Thomas “Tommy” Baugh passed away on November 9, 2025, at age 83. He was born in Knoxville, graduated from Central High School, Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and the University of Tennessee College of Law in 1965.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Patti Jane Lay. They raised three children. The full obituary is here.

The family will have a casual celebration of life on Thursday, November 20, from 5-7 p.m. at Rose – Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville.

Rick Scroggins was prosecutor, then defense counsel

James Richard “Rick” Scroggins, age 73, passed away in his home in Jefferson County on November 7, 2025, at age 73.

Born in Houston, Texas, he attended Kingswood School in Bean Station, Tennessee, where he graduated as the valedictorian. He attended Berea College and Antioch School of Law, Washington, D.C., where he received a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree. During a 45-year career, Mr. Scroggins prosecuted cases in the District Attorney’s Office and later represented clients at his own private practice.

A receiving of friends will be held Tuesday, November 18, 2025, from 4-6 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home, Jefferson City, with a funeral service to follow with Dr. Gene Wilder officiating. A full obituary is here.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.