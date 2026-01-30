The slow cooker originated in the 1940s with Rival’s Bean Pot. It gained popularity in the 1970s when families sought convenient cooking solutions. The iconic Crock-Pot was introduced in 1971, allowing for easy, slow-cooked meals. Over the years, advancements led to programmable features and increased versatility. Today, I am sharing a recipe that is so versatile it can be the main ingredient for several other main courses. See below.

Slow Cooker Shredded Mexican Chicken

Ingredients

2 pounds chicken breasts

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tsp EACH ground cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, dry oregano, pepper, salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

3/4 cup mild salsa (medium if you like spicy)

1 can (10 0z) Rotel tomatoes

1 teaspoon liquid smoke

Juice of 1 lime

Instructions

Rub chicken breasts with oil and place in the bottom of your slow cooker. Add all of the remaining ingredients and mix well to coat. Cook on high for 3-4 hours, or on low for 6-7 hours, or until the chicken is tender enough to shred.

Shred chicken in crockpot and cook on low for an additional 20 minutes to absorb some of the liquid/juices. Serve over rice.

Recipe Notes

This recipe is a great meal-prep option. Use the chicken in a variety of recipes to make your week interesting.

Tacos – Serve in soft corn or flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, pico, queso fresco, avocado, and a squeeze of lime.

– Serve in soft corn or flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, pico, queso fresco, avocado, and a squeeze of lime. Burrito Bowls – Layer cilantro-lime rice, black beans, corn, chicken, salsa, and guacamole.

– Layer cilantro-lime rice, black beans, corn, chicken, salsa, and guacamole. Quesadillas – Sandwich chicken and shredded Monterey Jack or pepper jack between tortillas; serve with sour cream.

– Sandwich chicken and shredded Monterey Jack or pepper jack between tortillas; serve with sour cream. Nachos – Spread tortilla chips on a sheet pan, top with chicken and cheese, bake, then finish with jalapeños and crema.

– Spread tortilla chips on a sheet pan, top with chicken and cheese, bake, then finish with jalapeños and crema. Tostadas – Crispy tostada shells topped with refried beans, chicken, lettuce, and cotija cheese.

– Crispy tostada shells topped with refried beans, chicken, lettuce, and cotija cheese. Chicken Tortilla Soup – Add chicken to broth with extra Rotel, black beans, corn, and a splash of lime.

– Add chicken to broth with extra Rotel, black beans, corn, and a splash of lime. Chicken Enchiladas – Roll chicken in tortillas, top with enchilada sauce and cheese, bake until bubbly.

– Roll chicken in tortillas, top with enchilada sauce and cheese, bake until bubbly. Mexican Chicken Casserole – Combine chicken with cooked rice, sour cream, cheese, and bake until golden.

Dishing It Out is a place for Aneisa Rolen to share favorite recipes that require minimal preparation, limited culinary knowledge, yet provide maximum flavor, designed for the hesitant cook who loves good food but isn’t particularly a culinary enthusiast. The recipes provided will accompany the videos, making cooking accessible even to the most reluctant chefs.

