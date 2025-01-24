The Dining Duo had lunch at Chesapeake’s Seafood Restaurant at 9630 Parkside Drive. We were lunching with several others so it was really more than a duo this trip.

Jennifer and Nicole were our servers, exemplifying exceptional teamwork and efficiency. Their ability to promptly take orders, ensure dietary preferences and satisfy special requests was complimented by all.

Chesapeake’s offers both a lunch and dinner menu along with specials for both. Since we were dining during lunch hours, we chose from both the regular and special menu.

Four dishes are recommended here by the Duo and other guests. The clam chowder was a lunch special and ordered by several with rave reviews for the creamy texture and rich flavor.

One Duo ordered the fried oysters with a side of loaded baked potato. The oysters were plump and delicious, without being either over breaded or over fried, which is often the gamble when ordering this dish. Duo two ordered the broiled seafood platter, also commending the perfect seasoning and preparation. Two other diners ordered the fried shrimp and the crab cake entrees. Both were happy with their choices and would order the same again. Of particular note, which may seem strange with so many outstanding seafood entrees, the loaded baked potato was complimented by several due to exceptional preparation: well sized, truly loaded, and “even had edible skin.”

As one diner noted, “The meal was so good, each bite was better than the last.”

Chesapeake’s Seafood Restaurant is open Mon through Thursday, 11 a.m.- 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at email here.