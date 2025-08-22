I hiked the Curry Mountain Trail this week. The Curry Mountain Trail starts from Little River Road about a tenth of a mile from the Metcalf Bottoms picnic grounds. It is 3.3 miles long and ends at the junction of Meigs Mountain trail.

The trail would likely be described as moderately difficult; however, I will give a note of caution. One has to cross Little River Road just beyond a blind curve so extreme caution needs to be exercised when taking this trail. I had to run back to the side to keep from being hit by a speeding car today.

Some real beauties made it all worthwhile!

Cardinal Flower – (1) – At peak bloom. No words could adequately describe it – at trailhead.

Curtiss Milkwort – Many – At or just beyond peak bloom – approximately 2 miles up the trail.

– Many – At or just beyond peak bloom – approximately 2 miles up the trail. Erect Goldenrod – Some

– Some False Fox Glove – Few – budded – around 2 miles up the trail.

– Few – budded – around 2 miles up the trail. Heal All – Some – Past peak bloom – at trailhead.

– Some – Past peak bloom – at trailhead. Mountain Mint – Few – Past peak bloom – about quarter of mile up the trail.

– Few – Past peak bloom – about quarter of mile up the trail. Pinesap – Few – Just starting to bloom – so neat and unique – about 1.8 miles up the trail.

– Few – Just starting to bloom – so neat and unique – about 1.8 miles up the trail. Spotted Jewelweed – Few – Past peak bloom – at trailhead.

– Few – Past peak bloom – at trailhead.

Tick Trefoil – Few – Past peak bloom – 1 st half mile up the trail.

– Few – Past peak bloom – 1 half mile up the trail. White Snakeroot – (1) – Just starting to bloom.

– (1) – Just starting to bloom. Wild Phlox – Few – Past peak bloom – at the trailhead.

– Few – Past peak bloom – at the trailhead. Wood Nettle – Some – Mostly past peak bloom.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

