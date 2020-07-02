Covenant adds partner to own/operate Patricia Neal Rehab

Encompass Health Corp. and Covenant Health will enter into a joint venture to own and operate Covenant Health’s Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center. The announcement came Wednesday and is here: Covenant Health_Encompass Health_Joint Venture_070120

The companies announced intentions to build a new 51-bed, freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital on Covenant Health’s Fort Sanders West campus.

Serving the area since 1978, Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center is located inside the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. A second application will be filed to renovate and convert the existing Center to a 22-bed hospital-in-hospital structure, in which the semi-private rooms will be converted to all private rooms with private bathrooms. The Center will remain open during the renovation. Both the construction of the new hospital and the renovation of the current facility are expected to be completed in 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

The inpatient rehabilitation hospitals will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. They will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies as well as 24-hour nursing care that aim to restore functional ability and quality of life.

Covenant Health had previously announced plans to partner with Acadia Healthcare Inc. to build a new 90-bed hospital for behavioral health services at the corner of Old Weisgarber Road and Dowell Springs Boulevard in West Knoxville.