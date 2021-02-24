Construction nears for new auditorium at Knox Catholic High

Church, school and community leaders gathered at Knoxville Catholic High School Feb. 22 to officially break ground on the $5 million, 13,500 square foot St. Gregory the Great Auditorium.

The best-in-class auditorium will greatly enhance Catholic’s rapidly growing band, theatre, choral, digital media, dance and fine arts programs. Construction will begin in March with anticipated completion in December 2021. Designed by Johnson Architecture Inc., the structure will feature 375 seats and a 55-feet wide x 40-feet deep stage. It will have full theatrical lighting, an audio-video production suite and an almost 1,400 square feet scene shop.

The new auditorium will host plays, musicals, concerts, ceremonies, guidance nights, honor society inductions, Irish Media Network productions, open houses, Diocesan and foundation school events and much more. This addition to campus will draw more than 10,000 visitors to KCHS annually. The auditorium will be operational year-round and will also be open to the community at-large.

To further cultivate the array of talents within our student body, the current theatre space will be revitalized into an 1,800 square foot state-of-the-art Innovation Lab/STEM center to house Robotics, 3D printing and computer science technologies.

Pam Rhoades is director of marketing and communications at Knoxville Catholic High School