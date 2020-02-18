Computer Depot to consolidate Knox offices

Thomas Hill, founder and CEO of Computer Depot in Knox and Sevier counties, announced today that the business will consolidate its Knox County locations to one store at 5416 S. Middlebrook Pike (about a half-mile northwest of the Weisgarber Post Office).

“We have invested heavily into remote management/diagnostic tools that have made us more efficient when it comes to working on your computer systems,” Hill wrote to clients. “Because of this we have designed special programs for both our residential and small business clients that allow us to not only solve many problems remotely, but actually prevent the most common problems from happening at all!”

The new technology will reduce the need for customers to bring their computers to Computer Depot’s office.

Effective Friday, Feb. 21, the West Knox and Powell offices will be closed and the new office will open. Phone numbers will remain the same. The South Knox/Seymour office will remain open. Info: www.ComputerDepotOnline.com.