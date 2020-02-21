Christenberry is ‘cool school’

I love my job. This week I was at Christenberry Elementary School to present a check for $1,000. Christenberry was selected as one of the coolest schools in the region in a promotion we’re running with WBIR-TV.

10News anchor Heather Waliga visited the school on Feb. 19 to see what makes it so cool.

According to the station’s website:

“Students were busy building windmills and cranes and homes with LEGOs as part of its after-school program, LEGO Club. The program receives sponsorship through TVA.

“Students learn many new skills and will present their projects at the end of the season.”

Midnight Madness: From noon to close today only, Food City stores are offering some real deals. For instance, get 10.75-ounce cans of Campbell’s Chicken Noodle or Tomato Soup 10 for $5 (with ValuCard). That’s 50 cents each, y’all.

See the other specials: Food City_2.21 Knox ROP

Betsi James coordinates community relations for Food City in Knoxville.