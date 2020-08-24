Cekanova is CSO of Integrity labs

Maria Cekanova, RNDr., Ph.D., has been named chief scientific officer of Integrity Laboratories. The lab has expanded since receiving Emergency Use Authorization, issued by the Food and Drug Administration in April 2020, for its SARS-COV-2 test to detect individuals suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider. Dr. Cekanova previously worked as the director of Translational Research Laboratory and research associate professor of oncology at the Department of Small Animal Clinical Sciences, University of Tennessee.

Knox County Schools students return to class today. Be careful out there!

Powell Station Celebration including the Travis Wegener Car Show and Flotilla is set for Saturday, Aug. 29. Get details here.