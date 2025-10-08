Dave Gorman posted a couple dozen photos in the SPEAK Facebook page from the recent Family, School, Community Parade called “We Are Inskip.” We borrowed a couple to show you, but highly recommend checking Dave’s post. (Scroll down; Dave is a prolific poster.) Absolutely awesome. Cattywampus Puppet Council made the difference. And oh my, the band.

The event was sponsored by Inskip Art Studio, Cattywampus Puppet Council and SOCM. The parade formed at Inskip Elementary School, 4701 High School Rd. and marched on the street around the campus perimeter.

In Memoriam: Powell educator has died

Francis Ernest Israel Jr. – known to many as Coach, Buddy or Ernie – passed away on October 4, 2025, at age 85. He lived a life defined by faith, family and a deep devotion to his community.

Coach Israel’s love for the Powell community was unmatched. Over nearly 40 years in education, he taught physical education at Brickey Elementary and Powell Middle School, where he coached boys’ basketball for more than three decades. He also coached boys’ soccer and girls’ volleyball at Powell High School. Every summer, he could be found on the courts at Knoxville Christian Basketball Camp, investing in young athletes and sharing his love of the game with students from all over Knox County.

To his students, he was far more than a teacher – he was a mentor, encourager and lifelong role model.

Perhaps Aaron Keisler said it best: “Coach Israel is one of the purest gems Powell ever seen.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Coach Israel for almost my entire life. He radiated love and strength in every memory I have of him. … A lot of people’s lives were touched by him and his family. Cover them all with your prayers.”

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 9-11 a.m., at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 11. The family is asking those attending to wear orange and black – a tribute to his years of service to the Powell community and the students he loved so dearly. The full obituary is here.

On a personal note, I’ve been reporting on Coach Israel and his friend, the late Coach Larry Graham (Gibbs Elementary) for several years. Mr. Graham died on August 17, 2015, following a car wreck. The men officiated countywide elementary school track meets and started the field day at Gibbs Elementary School. I attended high school with Larry’s wife, Carolyn, and for a time Ernie’s wife, Sandy, worked at the Shopper News. The world’s a big place, but the Halls and Powell communities are constant. The Graham and Israel families have made this place better for having lived here. And I’m proud to have been around to write about them.

Notes & Quotes

Mill Creek Elementary Otters have an active Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). Officers are: President: Danica Powell, president; Kristen Rogers, VP of membership; Kim Mills, VP of committees; Haley McManigal, secretary; Heidi Ahumada, treasurer; Kendra McShan, parliamentarian. Find them here.

Take your little goblins (or your granny) downtown during October for a blitz of Halloween excitement. For instance, here are 17 events compiled by Downtown Knoxville that are sure to please.

Young Creative Writer’s Workshop is set for Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the Strawberry Plains campus of Pellissippi State Community College, 7201 Strawberry Plains Pike, Knoxville. It’s free with breakfast snack and lunch; great instructors and plenty of hands-on creative opportunities. Info and registration here.

Quote: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” – Nelson Mandela, the first president of South Africa (1994-99)

