Hallo, will you accept a call with Johannes Vermeer?

Delft, Netherlands was the home of Dutch master Johannes Vermeer(1632-1675). A masterful artist, with several characteristics to note in his (only) 34 works. The setting for many paintings was the same room. It is one with cream-colored walls and a window of light high on the left side and tiled floor. He used the light to great advantage and often perfectly punctuates with a bright mark of paint, for example the pearl in Girl with Pearl Earring, his most famous work.

We saw several originals and visited a museum dedicated to his life. The light was wonderful! The exhibits were intriguing, demonstrating his perspectives, his pigments and theorizing his use of an early type camera to achieve his effects. He was a genius in art, math and science.

Everywhere were commercial items exploiting his art. Umbrellas were printed bearing dogs with pearl earrings, and the hotel had Vermeer themed rooms. Ours, The Milkmaid room, complete with her image on wall and vertical blinds, and a telephone in requisite ochre and ultramarine blue colors.

I accepted his call. My eyes were opened to more facts about Vermeer, I bought pigments to make my own paint and had the best hot chocolate of my life.

Definitely Delft!

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.