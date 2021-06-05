CAK gets new softball coach

Hannah Seaver is the new high school varsity head softball coach at Christian Academy of Knoxville. Since 2018, Seaver has been teaching art at CAK. In 2019, she began coaching the middle school softball team which she will continue to coach. Seaver was a 4-year starter at Knoxville Catholic High School and played at Carson-Newman University for legendary coach Vickie Kazee-Hollifield. She has coached at Central and South-Doyle high schools.

Farragut Board of Mayor and Aldermen has a new meeting time – 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Workshops and beer board meetings will be scheduled before meetings. The Farragut planning commission will continue to meet at 7 p.m. on third Thursdays. Meetings will be held at Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive, and streamed live on the Town of Farragut YouTube page.

Enhance Powell will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Powell Station Park. If it is raining, the meeting will be at The Barn. Volunteers are needed.

Redistricting is the topic at noon Wednesday, June 9, on a Zoom webinar hosted by the League of Women Voters with speaker Stephen Mulroy, professor of law at the University of Memphis. Registration is free at lwvtn.org.

Michele Carringer, state representative for District 16, will speak to the Fountain City Business & Professional Association at noon Wednesday, June 9, at Beaver Brook Country Club. Lunch is $14.