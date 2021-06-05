Eastside Sunday Market sets hour for masked shopping

The Eastside Sunday Market will open its fourth farmers market season from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Dr. Walter Hardy Park. From 1-2 p.m., face coverings will be mandatory.

The market will run each Sunday until Sept. 26. It accepts SNAP and doubles SNAP Benefits through Double Up Food Bucks made possible by Nourish Knoxville. Customers swipe their EBT & P-EBT cards to spend on SNAP-eligible items at the market, and receive up to $20 in match Double Up tokens to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables.

The market will also feature Nourish Kids take-home kits at the Eastside Sunday Market every fourth Sunday, June-September. Children, ages 2 to 12, will receive a take-home activity, a produce sample, and $5 in Produce Bucks to spend on fresh fruits, vegetables and food-producing plants at the market. Nourish Kids and Double Up Food Bucks are funded under a grant contract with the state of Tennessee.

“The Eastside Sunday Market was founded by our community for our community. We’re excited to welcome a diverse array of new and returning vendors selling produce, meat, hygiene, and craft products,” said market manager April Ellis.

The market is still accepting vendor applications for food, farm and hygiene vendors only. Reselling is not allowed. Info and vendor application here.