Burchett builds a wall

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett has unique artifacts from the Museum of Appalachia on display in his Washington office. Since 2003, these items have been on loan to U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander for display in his Washington office.

Since Alexander retired in January, the items needed a new home. Burchett said every item on display originated from within Tennessee’s Second Congressional District.

Ahead of the relocation, Burchett, Alexander and Elaine Meyer, president of the Museum of Appalachia, met virtually to discuss the cultural importance of these artifacts. Click here to watch that conversation.