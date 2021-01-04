Covid clinic delivers 500 vaccines

Professionals and volunteers administered 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in roughly two hours on Jan. 2 in a clinic held at the Knoxville Expo Center on Clinton Highway. Dr. Martha Buchanan, senior director of the Knox County Health Department, was on hand to talk with the media at 10 a.m. and then worked with patients.

Health Department officials said this clinic was just the first opportunity to get the vaccine. “There will be more to come once additional vaccine is received,” said Deborah Crouse.

Workers at the clinic included:

8 TN Air National Guard service members

42 Medical Reserve Corps volunteers

46 temporary and full-time KCHD team members

The shots were free and first-come, first-served. Staff cut off the line at 500 – the number of vaccines on hand. Additional opportunities for qualifying individuals will be announced as more vaccine is received, said Crouse. “Some of these opportunities will include scheduled appointments which will be more conducive to those who are medically fragile.”