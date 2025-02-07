An increase in cases of flu has led to the closure of Knox County Schools on Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 10-11, 2025. Central Office will be closed as well.

“We have been closely monitoring the number of student and staff absences, and recent trends in flu cases reported by the Knox County Health Department. Due to the number of absences and flu trends reported this week,” (we made the decision to close), said Carly Harrington, executive director of public affairs for KCS.

“This will provide students and staff with time to recover from illnesses and will allow time for buildings to be thoroughly cleaned. Thank you for your understanding.”