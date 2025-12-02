Join Blount Mansion on Friday, December 12th & Saturday, December 13th, starting at 5 p.m. for a festive time with the candlelight tours. Tours end at 7 p.m.

This event, sponsored by Johnson Architecture,will be offering Holiday Candlelight Tours highlighting American holiday traditions such as live music, cookies, and cider.

Tickets are $20 and available at https://blount-mansion.square.site/

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.