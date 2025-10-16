It finally feels like fall, with blue skies and cooler temperatures making for a beautiful week. During the workweek of October 6-10, a total of 1,374 documents were added to the Knox County property records. Among those were 305 loans recorded as trust deeds with a cumulative value of $98.38 million. The largest loan of the week, $9.7 million, was funded by Home Federal Bank. Trustone Financial Union backed the second-highest loan of $4.88 million. The other high-value loans are outlined below:

A total of 189 property transfers were recorded on warranty deeds with a combined value of $129.99 million. Eleven of these properties were priced at over $1 million, but only four were commercial transactions. The largest sale of the week was a student housing development located on W. Hill Avenue.

Tuff UT Park, LLC made two purchases in the Maplehurst Park Apartment neighborhood behind Church Street UMC. In the most expensive purchase of the week, Maplehurst Park, LLC sold 20 residential buildings for $39.16 million. The other purchase by Tuff UT Park, LLC was four buildings in the same neighborhood. They were sold by Knoxville Maplehurst Properties, LLC, for $4.84 million.

The second most expensive transaction is a property just off Callahan Drive, behind the UPS hub. Ironhorse Wilbanks, LLC sold the 8.8-acre property & building at 6621 Wilbanks Road to Ames Knoxville Property Holdings, LLC for $7.7 million.

The last of the commercial property transfers is in the Karns community. CBH Properties Knoxville II, LLC, sold the Christian Brothers Automotive location at 7676 Oak Ridge Highway to FCPT Holdings, LLC for $4.65 million.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated through October 10, 2025:

