Big sales reflect confidence in Knoxville

Fall has arrived (I can tell by my yard). The leaves are falling but the real estate business isn’t falling off at all!

The first full week of October was a week full of high value property transfers! Notably we recorded the transfer of the Hotel Knoxville on Hill Avenue, which was sold by BSPRT Knoxville Owner LLC to Melrose Knoxville LLC for $16.8 million. That’s a big investment, so I’m sure exciting things are to come!

Another notable property changing hands was the mega-mansion Villa Collina. Villa Collina LLC sold the property to Resolution Systems LLC for $10.5 million. As you probably know, this is the largest residence in the whole state!

We also had a transfer that included four properties which make up the block including Jason’s Deli on Cumberland Avenue. These properties were transferred from Starboard Properties Four LLC to GEDR Knoxville Project Owner LLC for $8 million.

Two other commercial property sales over the million-dollar mark were Leconte Development’s sale of the Tire Discounters property on Chapman Highway to the Daryl McCurry Trust and the Christopher Miller Trust for $3.25 million and the sale of the Arby’s located on Millertown Pike and Love’s Creek in East Knoxville. That property was sold by SS Millertown LLC to Norwood Estates Inc. for $2.23 million.

In all, we recorded 307 property transfers that came to a total of $121.1 million dollars which is $6 million more than last week. A good week!

In the lending arena the totals increased by $14 million over the previous week with 595 recordings equaling $176.45 million. The lenders of loans over $1 million were:

First Horizon Bank – $29.05 million

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee – $3.0 million

Southern Bank – $2.76 million

UT Federal Credit Union – $1.32 million

Morgan Stanley Private Bank NA – $1.3 million

Pinnacle Bank – $1.27 million

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.