Apartments in Fort Sanders area change hands

I hope you all had a nice holiday weekend! Having two fewer days in a workweek is a mixed bag – our employees are happy at least until Monday when the backflow of work arrives. Last week the three days of business resulted in 200 property transfers totaling $69.86 million and 334 loans totaling $133.7 million, so it wasn’t a bad week at all! The largest transaction in both categories was the transfer and financing of three apartment buildings on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue. FPA6 Grand Forest LLC purchased the three properties from M E L Enterprises LLC for $12.9 million. This purchase was financed with Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC for $8.67 million.

This coming weekend we will be upgrading the computer system in our office because Microsoft will no longer support our current operating system. Having been pleased with our 20-year relationship with DTS, the software developer, we chose to continue our relationship and utilize their updated program. To accomplish the upgrade, we will be closing the office at noon on Friday, Dec. 6, and will re-open with the new system on Monday, Dec. 9.

We’ve had a few questions about our office hours throughout the holidays. Due to the time-sensitive nature of our business, we will be open during regular hours (8 a.m.-4:30 pm) except for the following days:

Friday, Dec.6 – closing at noon

Tuesday, Dec. 24 – closed

Wednesday, Dec. 25 – closed

Wednesday, Jan. 1 – closed

Have a great week!

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.