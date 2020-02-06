Ann Harter: Civic achievements will live on

Ann G. Harter, 90, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020. Ann was born in Decatur, Alabama on July 3, 1929. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James “Jim” Harter.

Fountain City leader Carlene Malone says it best: “Ann was the most optimistic, gracious, decent lady I have ever known. She, and her wonderful late husband, Jim, worked for decades to improve Knoxville, focusing on protecting the natural beauty of our area. Their civic achievements will live on.”

Ann was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church since 1953, when she and her husband moved to Fountain City from Oak Ridge. Ann graduated from the University of Tennessee with a bachelor’s degree in education. After her children started school, she taught kindergarten at the Church of the Good Shepherd for 13 years. One of her great joys was later seeing her former students with their children and still being remembered as “Miss Ann.” After retiring, Ann and Jim spent many happy years going to their cabin on Norris Lake and traveling.

In 1988 she was named Fountain City Woman of the Year, and later she and Jim received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Scenic Knoxville. As a board member of Scenic Tennessee, she was co-editor of the group’s newsletter for many years.

She leaves a daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Ward Whelchel; son, Bob Harter; and other family and friends. Full obituary is here.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4014 Garden Drive. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is serving the Harter family.