Leslie Morris joins First Horizon leader team

Leslie Morris has been named commercial and corporate relationship manager at First Horizon. Based in Knoxville, Morris will primarily serve clients in the bank’s greater Knoxville/East Tennessee market area (Anderson, Loudon, Roane, Blount and Loudon counties). Her focus will be on dealing with government and commercial clients as well as strategic financial and cash management analysis. Morris most recently worked in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is originally from California, where she was very involved in civic affairs. “First Horizon continues to grow and build on our strengths as a regional bank headquartered in Tennessee,” said Dave Miller, president of First Horizon Bank for the East Tennessee Region. “Leslie brings expertise that will help us to even better serve our government and commercial banking clients.” Info: LAMORRIS@firsthorizon.com or 865-971-2210.

Absentee ballots must be returned to the county Election Commission by USPS, FedEx or UPS by close of polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Knox County Election Commission reminds voters that absentee ballots cannot be hand-delivered to polling places or the KCEC office. Knox County Administer of Elections Chris Davis said voters can stamp their ballot and take it to the Downtown Knoxville Post Office, 501 W. Main Street, by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, to “help ensure that those ballots will be delivered to the Election Commission by the close of polls on Election Day.”

Visit Knoxville Sports Commission has received Sports ETA’s 2019 sport tourism organization of the year for towns with a population under 500,000. View interview with senior director Chad Culver here.