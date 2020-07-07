Blount firm expands amid pandemic

Russell & Abbott Heating and Cooling of Maryville has added 13 new staff members in the last six months.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn, the employee-owned HVAC company has seen explosive growth in all aspects of the business, prompting leadership to increase staffing levels in installation, service, sales, dispatch and administration.

President Chris Hurley said adding staff has helped the company meet the challenges of increased demand as residents are working from home this summer. He said new staff members were selected based on industry experience, work ethic, customer service skills and education. Info here.

Meet the newcomers: