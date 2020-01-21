KAWE inspires women leaders

Nancy Hickman is the 2020 president of the Knoxville Association of Women Executives. Hickman is a professional accounting consultant and emeritus branch manager of a publicly-traded accounting recruiting firm.

Locally founded in 1982, KAWE is dedicated to advancing its members professionally and personally through networking, mentoring and leadership opportunities.

“KAWE is unique in that it fosters the best of personal and professional relationships with a modicum time investment,” said Hickman. “We are an integrated network of women leaders who leverage our collective expertise for community outreach and education. We aim to be inclusive and a resource for potential leaders.”

Hickman has served on multiple boards in various capacities including leading, fundraising, advising and legislative lobbying. Her work includes advocating for missing POW and MIAs, substance abuse programs and vocational programs. She has volunteered at magnet schools and a program that assists victims of abuse.

Hickman is a Greeneville native with a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Tennessee. She is married to Pete Hickman.

KAWE membership is by invitation. Members meet on the second Thursday of each month for lunch to network and hear a speaker from a broad spectrum of topics. Each year the organization awards the Lucy Gibson Notable Woman award and offers the Marcia Katz scholarship. Cash awards over the years in these two areas exceed $30,000.

Lucy Webb Gibson is a former president of KAWE who had proposed and helped initiate the award. After her death, the group chose to honor her legacy, grace and courage by naming the award for her.

Marcia Katz was the first woman to receive a doctorate in engineering from the University of Tennessee and was an early member of KAWE. To honor her contributions in nuclear engineering research, teaching and public service, KAWE has named and awarded this scholarship in her honor since 1990.