Latham of Clinton 12 dies at 79

William “Bill” Latham, 79, of Oak Ridge, one of the Clinton 12, passed away at his home on Dec. 18. Full obituary information will be posted by Jones Mortuary in Clinton.

Green McAdoo Cultural Center in Clinton announced his death. The museum honors the 12 young African Americans who integrated Clinton High School in 1956. Those youngsters “blazed a trail for all black students to achieve equal education under the law,” said the statement. They were the first students to desegregate a state-supported high school in the south.