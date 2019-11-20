Cooking up a Blue Streak

Cynthia Moxley celebrates the 12-inch cast-iron skillet following dinner with Nashville author Anne Byrn, who was in town to promote her new book, “Skillet Love,” at an after-hours event at The Plaid Apron in Sequoyah Hills.

The cast-iron skillet is not just for cornbread, says Moxley. She plans to branch out to wilted salads, veggies, chicken and even dessert. She mentioned (and pictured) a Mississippi Mud Cake prepared by The Plaid Apron chef, Drew McDonald. Learn more in this week’s Blue Streak.