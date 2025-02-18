Volunteer Ministry Center Announces 2025 Board of Directors

Chair: David Arning, president, Lawson Family Foundation

Vice Chair: Mark Walker, chief financial officer, Knoxville Utilities Board

Treasurer: Phillip Furlong, wealth manager, Regions Bank

Secretary: Anna Justice, senior wellbeing strategist, Clayton Homes

Past Chair: Nancy Friedrich, community volunteer

Officers At-Large: Cara Knapp, Architect, OYSK3 Architects; and Laura Seymour, community volunteer.

Directors are: Kaleb Buckner, William Coley, Richie Gandy, Hitch Gilchrist, Ross Goodman, Felix Harris, Eric Lutton, Ken Knight, Greg Marret, Darrell Murrell, Alison Oakes, Kristin Reed, Ragan Schriver and Eboni Winford.

New CEO for UT Federal Credit Union

UT Federal Credit Union has appointed Kenyon Warren as its next president and chief executive officer, effective March 3, 2025. Warren will succeed Debbie Jones, who is set to retire after nearly 30 years of service to UTFCU, the past 20 as CEO.

Warren joins UTFCU from University Federal Credit Union in Austin, Texas, where he has served as chief retail officer, overseeing key initiatives in member service, operational growth and retail banking innovation. He has over 25 years of experience in banking, community banking and credit unions.

Dobbs is president; Griffin CEO at BarberMcMurry

Ryan Dobbs, AIA, NCARB, has been named president of BarberMcMurry Architects. Dobbs has been with BarberMcMurry since 2012 and was named a partner in 2017.

Chuck Griffin, AIA, NCARB, will remain CEO of BarberMcMurry until his planned retirement in early 2027. Griffin said, “This transition marks the fifth generation of ownership for BarberMcMurry. It has been my great honor to serve as president and CEO, and to serve our clients in fulfilling their missions in East Tennessee. I’m excited to see where BarberMcMurry goes next.”

Dobbs said he’s honored to serve the 110-year-old Knoxville firm. And has deep admiration for Griffin. “I have big shoes to fill. Chuck has led this firm for three decades, through thick and thin.”

Dobbs is a graduate from Illinois Institute of Technology, and served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army through two tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom between 2001 and 2005, with multiple commendations. He and his wife, Mary Ellen, live in Lenoir City.

Griffin has been with BarberMcMurry for 40 years, and has been a partner since 1995 –during which he has been responsible for the successful completion of more than $1 billion in healthcare construction at BMA.

Carlo J. Granillo Named Chief of Security for Knox County Schools

Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk has selected Carlo J. Granillo to be chief of security for Knox County Schools, beginning in March.

Granillo has a career in law enforcement, most recently as Chief of Police for the Fontana (Calif.) School Police Department. FSPD is roughly half the size of KCS with 45 schools and approximately 33,000 students.

Granillo earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University. He also holds several advanced certifications in law enforcement, public safety, management and leadership. Becky Wuethrich led as interim chief since the retirement of Chief Jason Periard effective November 1, 2024.

Notes & Quotes

Mynatt Funeral Home will hold open houses in its new Powell Chapel and its recently renovated Fountain City Chapel from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Come see Buddy Coomer, Angie Hill and the folks who make Mynatt special.

West Hills Community Association says “save the dates.” Spring Celebration will be Saturday, April 19, 2025, and the Pickleball Tournament will be Saturday, April 26.