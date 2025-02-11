Once, the Standard Knitting Mill was Knoxville’s largest private employer. If memory serves, some 3,000 folks, mostly women, worked there on three shifts. The product included T-shirts and men’s underwear mostly, and the production started on the top floor where knitters stacked spools of yarn onto machines that spun it into fabric.

From there, the bales of cloth were inspected for flaws and then dropped down a floor for the next process. At some point the cloth was bleached or dyed and then hauled to the production workers who created garments. The factory was hot year-round with lint swirling through the knitting room. Folks who worked there earned every cent they made.

Still, it was sad to see the old mill close.

Now Realtor Mary Ellen Kilburn, senior advisor with NAI Koella Moore, has announced redevelopment for the historic factory.

“Here’s what you need to know about this exciting project – and a major new addition just around the corner,” she wrote on social media.

“Built in 1900, the Standard Knitting Mill was once the largest textile mill of its kind, producing millions of garments annually and earning Knoxville the title ‘Underwear Capital of the World.’

“After decades of production, the mill sat vacant and passed through various owners, with plans that never came to fruition.

“In 2020, the property was acquired by WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments Inc., a South Carolina-based real estate firm known for adaptive reuse projects, breathing new life into historical structures.

“But a fire broke out in the vacant building in February 2022, causing damage and raising concerns about the site’s future. Despite the setback, WRS Inc. remained committed to the redevelopment, using the incident as an opportunity to enhance safety measures and move forward with restoration plans.”

Kilburn said the game-changer was the development of Knoxville Smokies Baseball Covenant Health Stadium.

“Opening in spring 2025, this new baseball stadium is sparking growth in the underdeveloped east side of Knoxville, creating opportunities for housing, businesses and community engagement.

“The redevelopment at the mill site will transform it into a mixed-use destination featuring residential lofts, boutique retail, dining and office spaces” – all within walking distance of the new stadium.

Kilburn calls it “where history meets opportunity.”

Realtors and developers are right there with Randy Boyd – springtime optimists – letting the sunshine restore life to desolate factories in lonely parts of town.

Notes & Quotes

Jake Blevins, head trainer at Athletic Republic Knoxville, has won the company’s Trainer of the Year award. Jake is a Knoxville native who played baseball at Farragut High School – state champions in 2014. Jake continued his baseball career at Roane State and then finished at Ohio Valley University. He earned an associate degree in exercise science at Roane State and a bachelor’s in wellness and a master’s in curriculum design from Ohio Valley University.

South College in Knoxville is now accepting students for the Doctor of Occupational Therapy (OTD) program after earning candidacy status from the Accreditation Council for Occupational Therapy Education (ACOTE). The inaugural class of 100 maximum will begin classes in October 2025 for a program that can be completed in two years for full-time students and combines online courses with in-person labs, fieldwork and a doctoral capstone project and experience.

Leslie McLeroy has been elected to serve as the 2025 Women’s Council of Realtors Knoxville president. She is a member of the Billy Houston Group, Realty Executives. She worked in the financial industry for 20 years while she and her husband, Robert, began investing in real estate. As they bought and sold these homes, Leslie’s appreciation for the real estate industry grew. Finally, she decided to follow her passion and became a licensed Realtor. Learn more here.