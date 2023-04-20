114 property transfers over $1 million in 2023

Hope you have had a good week so far. Recapping last week, 1,412 documents were recorded with the majority (414) of those being loan release documents. Property transfers accounted for 236 of the total with a combined value of $84.2 million. Ten property deeds crossed our desks that had values over a million dollars, and two were commercial properties. Since January 1, we have recorded 114 transactions with prices over a million dollars!

One of the two commercial transfers was the property of the Meineke Car Care Center at 8858 Kingston Pike. Chrisal Corporation sold the property to Knoxville (Kingston Pike) CGB GA LLC for $1.22 million.

The second was the Fountain City Mobile Home Park located on the corner of Maynardville Pike and Mynatt Road in the Halls community. Brown and Meyers LP and Kendall and John Properties LLC sold the 9-acre property to Neighbors of Fountain City LLC for $1.75 million.

Last week was average for loan activity, with 259 loans being recorded. Of these, three accounted for a substantial portion, $115 million, of the $174.5 million total. A $76 million loan from Southeast Bank was granted for the construction of the properties at Chapman Highway and E. Blount Avenue. Truist Bank provided the second high-value loan of $25 million and Security Bank of Kansas City financed the third, $14 million, rounding out the $115 million. One other loan of over a million dollars was also recorded, $1.3 million funded by First Bank of Alabama.

As well as recapping the weekly sales, here is the update on the year-to-date numbers.

Have a great weekend! – Nick

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.