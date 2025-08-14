During the week ending August 8, 2025, we added 1,504 documents to Knox County’s property records. Included in the total were 358 trust deeds, or loans, with a combined value of $100.9 million. Seven loans were valued at $1 million or more with the largest being $2.8 million funded by Millennium Bank. The other high-value loans are as follows:

We have seen an increase in million-dollar residence sales this year, and last week was no different. A total of 231 property sales were recorded totaling $98.94 million. Eight of those were private homes and one was a commercial property, each with a value of $1 million or more. The commercial property was the retail plaza at 5710 Kingston Pike, across from Bearden Elementary School. This property houses several businesses, including Vintage Treasures, Apotheca and a barber shop, amongst others. The property was purchased from a private trust by a local real estate developer/ investor for $4.3 million.

This building on Kingston Pike holds special memories for me from my childhood because my father (Fred McBride) worked at David Wright Real Estate during the mid-1970s, teaching real estate classes to aspiring agents in the area and mentoring them once they were licensed to sell, serving as their broker. The real estate office was in the part of the building closest to Calloway’s Lamp and Shade, with the classroom tucked behind, backed up to the railroad tracks. And I will never forget the blue shag carpet on the floor and walls. Yes, it went up the walls! A lot of Knoxville’s top agents over the past 50 years had a connection to The Realty Group and this building.

The year-to-date comparison chart has been updated:

Have you heard about our FREE Property Fraud Alert Program? Enroll online by visiting our website at https://alertme.knoxrod.org. Then you will receive an email only when a document is recorded in the names you have registered. This helps you take quick action if needed.

