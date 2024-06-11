World Refugee Day celebrated June 15

World Refugee Day is being celebrated in Knoxville on Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 620 State Street. World Refugee Day is an international day celebrated on June 20.

The community-wide event will feature international foods, vendors and information from organizations assisting in refugee and international protected class resettlement.

Bridge Refugees Organization is the only refugee and international protected class resettlement agency in East Tennessee with offices in Knoxville and Chattanooga.

Bridge clients in East Tennessee have arrived from countries including Afghanistan, Ukraine, Cuba, Haiti, Democratic Republic of Congo, Vietnam, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Burundi, Iraq, Venezuela, Colombia, Sudan and many others.

Bridge invites interested family-friendly vendors to email to sign up, and will be gratefully accepting donations to offset costs as funds will go to assist their clients.

All of us have a story and I want to tell yours! Send them to susan@knoxtntoday.com.