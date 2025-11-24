Week 14 of high school football saw a few area teams advance to the fourth round of division playoffs, while others ended their seasons, some on their home field. Check your favorite team from the East Division as posted on the TSSAA Website (choose week 14).

Here are a few East Division scores of interest.

East

Alcoa 38, Red Bank 13

Coalfied 40, Sale Creek 7

Gatlinburg-Pittman 34, Meigs Co. 30

Greeneville 28, Anderson Co. 21

Knoxville Halls 28, Knoxville Central 21

Sevier Co. 28, Lincoln Co. 24

Blackman 31, Maryville 7

Friday, November 28, playoff pairings at 7 p.m.

Alcoa at Greeneville

South Pittsburg at Coalfield

Knoxville Halls at Sevier Co.

Tiner at Gatlinburg-Pittman

Playoff Brackets that included local teams

Class 1A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250101

Class 4 A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250104

Class 5 A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250105

Class 6A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250106

Division II Class A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250107

Division II Class AA: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250108

Division II Class AAA: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250109

All Brackets for state: https://tssaasports.com/sports/football/

