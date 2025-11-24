Week 14 of high school football saw a few area teams advance to the fourth round of division playoffs, while others ended their seasons, some on their home field. Check your favorite team from the East Division as posted on the TSSAA Website (choose week 14).
Here are a few East Division scores of interest.
East
Alcoa 38, Red Bank 13
Coalfied 40, Sale Creek 7
Gatlinburg-Pittman 34, Meigs Co. 30
Greeneville 28, Anderson Co. 21
Knoxville Halls 28, Knoxville Central 21
Sevier Co. 28, Lincoln Co. 24
Blackman 31, Maryville 7
Friday, November 28, playoff pairings at 7 p.m.
- Alcoa at Greeneville
- South Pittsburg at Coalfield
- Knoxville Halls at Sevier Co.
- Tiner at Gatlinburg-Pittman
Playoff Brackets that included local teams
Class 1A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250101
Class 4 A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250104
Class 5 A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250105
Class 6A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250106
Division II Class A: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250107
Division II Class AA: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250108
Division II Class AAA: https://tssaasports.com/event/bracket.cfm?id=20250109
All Brackets for state: https://tssaasports.com/sports/football/
