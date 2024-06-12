Want to live long and prosper? 

There are several communities around the world known as “Blue Zones” – regions where people have longer-than-average life expectancies and lower rates of chronic diseases. People in blue zones tend to move more, follow routines that reduce stress and build strong social connections.

This month, Knox County is putting a spotlight on the services available to sustain a long and healthy life. You can learn more by searching “blue zone” in the library’s catalog at discover.knoxcountylibrary.org.

We all know that diet and exercise are central to the Blue Zone lifestyle, but libraries play a crucial role as well by promoting social interaction, intellectual stimulation and healthy aging.

Here are a few of the resources to keep every brain sharp and flexible:

A sense of community: Many studies show that serving your community provides a multitude of health and wellness benefits. You can become a bona fide, blue-shirted library and community supporter when you become a member or volunteer with the Friends of the Knox County Public Library. Many of the library programs you can enjoy this summer are made possible by support from our Friends. Learn more at org.

Pay it forward:Create a lifelong bond with a little one by reading, playing and learning together. Check out our incredible summer children's programming at org. Visit a storytime, clap and sing along, be amazed by science discoveries, and so much more.

As lifespans lengthen, it’s crucial to keep quality of life a priority. Blue Zones are about that quality of life. We hope you’ll enjoy all that the library has to offer to keep your brain active!

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development, Knox County Public Library