Wallace Real Estate and Misty Cowart, an agent from the firm’s Lakeside Office, are proud to celebrate the sale of 522 Fern Street, a top energy-efficient home equipped with solar panels to new homeowner, Shay Steed, a single mother to an 8-year-old son.

Financing for this unique property was made possible through Pinnacle Bank and the city of Knoxville Homemakers Program, highlighting a collaborative effort to promote sustainable and affordable housing.

This success story is a testament to the impactful work of SEEED Knox (Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development), a local nonprofit committed to creating pathways out of poverty for young adults. Founded in 2009 by Stan Johnson, SEEED responds to pressing community concerns, such as gun violence, lack of youth opportunities and unaffordable utility and housing costs. Through career readiness training, environmental education and community engagement, SEEED transforms lives and builds stronger communities.

The new homeowner, Shay Steed, was born and raised in Knoxville and is a graduate of Clinton High School. Shay works as a CNA and represents the heart and resilience of our community. Her journey to homeownership is a testament to the power of affordable housing initiatives and the support of organizations like SEEED.

“Helping families like Shay’s achieve their dream of homeownership is truly rewarding,” said agent Misty Cowart. “Working with SEEED Knox and the city of Knoxville Homemakers Program allows us to make a meaningful difference in our community by providing sustainable, energy-efficient homes that are both affordable and life-changing. It’s an honor to play a part in such an impactful initiative.”

Wallace Real Estate proudly sponsors SEEED, particularly in its affordable homebuilding division, which works to make energy-efficient, affordable housing a reality for local families. WRE agent Cowart serves as the exclusive listing agent for SEEED properties, helping connect deserving families like Shay’s with sustainable, high-quality homes.

This extraordinary partnership between Wallace Real Estate, SEEED Knox, and the city of Knoxville demonstrates the power of collaboration in creating opportunities and fostering community growth. For more information about SEEED’s mission, visit SEEED Knox. To learn more about Wallace Real Estate, visit WallaceTN.

