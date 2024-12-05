My son experienced the sadness of losing a loved one yesterday. His grandmother-in-law whom he called his own, went to her Heavenly home, leaving everyone who had been loved by her with an ache that only time will mend.

I wrote about Naomi Mintha Farmer in June when she celebrated her 101st birthday: Naomi Mintha Farmer celebrates 101.

Mamaw Naomi was born one of 11 children, number seven with eight sisters and two brothers. At her death, she had seen the passing of all but the baby sister, Bobby Ann. Bobby called her and Mintha the 7/11 club.

For many years she volunteered in the Ritta community helping young people in 4-H, swimming lessons, coaching baseball, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was an excellent baker, gardener and she participated for many years as a judge for baking and canning at the Tennessee Valley Fair, other community fairs, as well as the local Ritta fair. She worked for Knox County government at UT Medical Center for 15 years, then retired to take care of her grandchildren.

Daughter Kathy said if any of the grandchildren could have had the opportunity to choose, they would have chosen Naomi to be their mom. She also said the 12 grandchildren or 23 great grandchildren would tell you Mamaw told it to them straight, but without judgement and gave unconditional love, praying for them daily.

Naomi was married to husband, Bert Farmer, who called her his Rose, except on the days that she made him mad, and then he called her Thorny. They were married 66 years, just shy of 67 before he went to Heaven.

In June, Naomi was asked her thoughts about being 101 years old. She responded that she believed the Lord had her here for a reason but when it was her time, He would call her home.

Yesterday, He called and Naomi gladly answered.

Details for Naomi Mintha Farmer Obituary .