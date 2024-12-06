Reaching the remarkable age of 105, Vincenta Diecidue Cooper was celebrated by her family and friends at her Morning Pointe residence in Knoxville last month.

Her co-centenarian, Marjorie Potts, appointed her president of the Morning Pointe Centenarian Club and coordinated a surprise dance performance from friends.

With each passing year, Vincenta has gathered stories like precious gems — tales of love and loss, joy and hardship, laughter and tears; but she is most known by her witticisms, and as such was presented with 105 Jokes for 105-Year-Old as the perfect gift for their resident comedian.

I first wrote about this remarkable lady whom I have known most of my life before her 104th birthday: Vincenta Diecidue Cooper .

For reference, here are few historic events from Vincenta’s 1919 birth year:

Treaty of Versailles was signed, officially ending World War I

Congress passes the 19th Amendment in the United States, which granted women the right to vote in 1920.

The first non-stop transatlantic flight was completed by British aviators John Alcock and Arthur Brown, flying from Newfoundland to Ireland.

Grand Canyon designated a national park

Happy 105th year, Vincenta Cooper!

Family photo back row: Chad Simpson (married to Kelly), Cooper Simpson (great-grandchild), Lance Simpson (great-grandchild), Price Cooper (grandson) with wife Cheryl

Front row: Brooke Simpson (great-grandchild), Susan Cooper (daughter-in-law), Vincenta, George Cooper (son), Kelly Simpson (grandchild)

Not pictured who could not attend: Gina Johnson (daughter) and husband Robbie, their son Kevin and wife Jen, and their son Hunter and daughter Callie. Also, George and Susan Cooper’s son Quinten, wife Lauren and their daughter Ainsley Sulack and her husband Isaiah could not attend.