Try to enjoy the buzz

How long will it go on?

A weird freak of nature, these crusty little boogers have emerged from their seventeen-year hibernation / incubation.

While certainly interesting to look at, these critters aren’t especially beautiful unless you are a fellow cicada. I took some liberties depicting this one with a little flash of color and a splash of sparkle. As the local birds are enjoying this tasty, exotic treat, you are encouraged to kick back and enjoy the song for a few more weeks. And stop the whining, most of us only get to witness this sound phenomenon five times in our own lifetime; free souvenirs!

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. Their website is here. All works are copyright protected.