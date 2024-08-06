Tracy Key is THCA ‘Dietary Director of the Year’

Dietary Supervisor Tracy Key has received Tennessee Health Care Association’s ‘Dietary Director of the Year’ award.

Tracy has been an employee at Hillcrest Healthcare’s Beverly Park Place location for 34 years, 11 of those spent as dietary director.

Administrator Donna Kelly says of Tracy: “We are blessed to have Tracy’s dedication that impacts the wellbeing and satisfaction of residents. She works directly with patients to improve their personal preferences daily. She has faced many professional and personal obstacles, prevailing throughout it all.”

