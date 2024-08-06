First Farragut UMC to host lawn party Saturday

First Farragut United Methodist Church will host a community lawn party on Saturday, August 10, 9 a.m.-noon at 12733 Kingston Pike, Knoxville.

This free event will include inflatables, face painting, games, a ‘Bake Walk,’ arts and crafts, ice cream and a scavenger hunt from 9-11 a.m. A drawing for prizes will be held for those who complete and turn in their scavenger hunt form by 11 a.m.

For more information, read here , call the church office at 865-966-8430 or email

