The town of Farragut has been awarded a $2.75 million grant that will be used to develop park property that was purchased in 2023. The Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant, managed locally by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), was a 50% match of the total purchase price of the property.

“This has been a year-long effort that will enhance the town’s financial position and strengthen our parks system for years to come,” said Farragut Mayor Ron Williams. “This is the largest TDEC LWCG grant the town of Farragut has ever received.”

The 70-acre parcel, which includes 15 acres of donated land, is on the west side of McFee Road near the junction with Boyd Station Road. The grant requires that construction of recreational facilities must begin by 2027. The Farragut Parks & Recreation Department will be soliciting extensive community feedback on desired amenities for the new park.

The LWCF Grant program is a nationwide competitive grant cycle. Funds can be used for land acquisition, indoor and outdoor recreation facilities and trail development.

