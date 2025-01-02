One of my New Year’s resolutions is to get out more. More concerts, more walks in the park, more taking advantage of the free time I have to get out and experience the multitude of faces and places this city has to offer. Thankfully, Knoxville seems to have no shortage of either of those things. Here are some events to highlight your weekend, and hopefully inspire you and me to spend more time in the community.

Campbell Station Skate, a new synthetic ice rink at the Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza, 101 N Campbell Station Rd. in Farragut, is open 3-9 p.m. through Saturday, Jan. 4, and is surrounded by a dazzling display of holiday lights. Link to tickets

Knoxville’s Holidays on Ice in Market Square, through Sunday Jan. 5. Tickets are $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 12 and younger. To purchase tickets and to see operating hours and special skate day themes, visit knoxvilletn.gov.

Cullen Kehoe – Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus Cider (January 3)

A sweet pint and a soulful soundtrack are always a great pairing. Come down to Gypsy Circus to see the godfather of Scruffy City Radio take the stage and provide some immense talent and versatility to an already diverse menu. No ticket required!

2025 Nouveau – Lilenthal Gallery (January 3)

Los Angeles based artist Vita Kari will be celebrating her first Friday in the Lilienthal Gallery this weekend! Blending tradition and innovation, her work has been featured in Forbes and Interview Magazines, with collaborations from Marc Jacobs and Levi also under her belt. Blending tech and textiles, come take a look and have a chat with one of the more cutting edge artists to come through our city this year!

Sunsphere Sunset – Sunsphere (January 3)

The views don’t get much better than this. Come sip on refreshments and take in the sights at Knoxville’s most unique skyscraper, with a tour included in the evenings activities. Event times may change based on the time of sunset, with tickets for the event being only $15 for a priceless view of Scruffy City.

Salsa Party – Kern’s Food Hall (January 3)

Learn some new dancing skills with great instructors and a fun-filled community! Every Friday, Kern’s Food Hall hosts a Friday night salsa party, where signature dances and cocktails highlight a night of fun and new experiences. Tickets are just $10, and can be found through the above link.

Shucked – Tennessee Theater (through January 5)

Kick off the new year with a laugh and song! The Tennessee Theater is still showing “Shucked” until next week, a comedic, corn-loving frenzy about farm life in the modern era. Tickets for this Tony award-winning production are still on sale, but going fast.

Dixie Lee Farmers Market – 12740 Kingston Pike (January 4 – April 12)

Farragut will be hosting its own indoors, locally owned and operated farmers market throughout the entire spring season! Fruits, veggies, meats, jams and jellies, you name it and the Dixie Lee Farmers Market has got it. Get some grocery shopping done with a little more love in your ingredients for this new season.

The Fine Columbians – Bijou Theater (January 4)

For the Dan Fans out there, the Bijou will be hosting this immensely talented tribute band as they perform the group’s 1977 yacht rock classic “Aja” album in its entirety. Headed by Dr. Kenneth Eggert of Brevard College, the group is no stranger to Knoxville with this marking its fifth appearance in the city.

Winter Birding Walk – Seven Islands State Birding Park (January 5)

Whether you’ve been eager to bust out the field guide all winter or are just now trying to get into the art of birdwatching, Seven Islands is inviting everyone to come join them for a Sunday morning peek into the park’s wildlife. Admission is $5, which gets you in a 2-3 mile hike with an expert identifier, ready to show you best practice for the season.

Adam Delahoussaye is a freelance writer for the KnoxTNToday who loves telling stories about music, arts and culture in and around his hometown.

Have a story for Adam? He can be reached at email or text 865-919-5059 with your story idea.