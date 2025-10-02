Two notable artists will be featured at the Downtown Art Market, with a special First Friday reception on Friday, October 3, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Market Gallery.

Barbara Gamble works with fiber, having spent the last forty years immersed in the world of quilting. Her work has been exhibited in several national juried shows in Knoxville, and her work has won awards in quilt shows from Ohio to Tennessee.

Patricia Herzog works with clay, working as a studio potter since graduating from UT in 1978 with a Master of Science Degree in Ceramics. (Feature photo)

For more information, please visit the Art Market Gallery.

The market is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 – 6 p.m., at 422 South Gay Street.

