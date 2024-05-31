How is solar transforming utility and business decisions in the Tennessee Valley? What policies and trends will affect life here over future decades when it comes to clean energy choices? Industry leaders plan on gathering this fall to tackle the challenges and opportunities at the 2024 Tennessee Valley Solar + Storage Conference.

This conference will be located at the Westin Huntsville in Alabama, in the heart of Tennessee Valley Authority territory. It is organized and hosted by the Tennessee Solar Energy Industries Association.

The conference is scheduled for November 20- 21, 2024, with early registration pricing open now through early July. The general public is invited with paid registration. The conference offers insights for business and civic leaders. There is special low pricing for student attendees.

The conference website announces, “Attendees will participate in in-depth and forward-looking discussions on TVA policy and processes and evolving technical opportunities facing the industry in the Tennessee Valley region.” Solar professionals are increasingly called upon to work for utilities, developers and private industry as the demand increases for clean energy alternatives and distributed energy.

You can register and see more conference details here.

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for SolarAlliance.com, which offers start-to-finish solar project management, energy evaluations and continuing education Solar 101 classes for some professionals. Solar Alliance is a member of TenneSEIA. Brock can be reached at: 865-221-8349.